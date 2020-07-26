G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFSZY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

G4S/ADR stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.