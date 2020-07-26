FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Raised by KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.25 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

