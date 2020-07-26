FY2021 EPS Estimates for INGENICO/ADR Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INGIY)

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for INGENICO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INGENICO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. INGENICO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:INGIY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. INGENICO/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

About INGENICO/ADR

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

