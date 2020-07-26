FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -60.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.