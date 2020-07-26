FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Issued By Desjardins

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$324.91 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

