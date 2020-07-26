FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chemung Financial Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 416,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth bought 6,658 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $172,375.62. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

