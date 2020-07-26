FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BRX opened at $11.18 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after buying an additional 1,076,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after buying an additional 956,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

