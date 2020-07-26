FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BSRR stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

