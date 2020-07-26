FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $24.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average of $383.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,568,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

