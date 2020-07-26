FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered by Analyst

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

