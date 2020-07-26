FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bancorpsouth Bank Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

