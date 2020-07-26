FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Issued By Cormark

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMG opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.56.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.