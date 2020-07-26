FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Akzo Nobel NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

