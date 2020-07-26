Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,659 ($20.42) to GBX 1,690 ($20.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,298 ($15.97) on Friday. Future has a one year low of GBX 12.21 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,572 ($19.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,242.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

