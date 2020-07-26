Fulton Financial Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

