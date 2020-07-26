Fresnillo’s (FRES) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.46) price objective (down from GBX 654 ($8.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 754.60 ($9.29).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 1,191.50 ($14.66) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 867.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.14.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

