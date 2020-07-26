Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.