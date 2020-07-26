Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FNLPF opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

