Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,463.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 778,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 45.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 618,828 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freshpet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after acquiring an additional 81,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

