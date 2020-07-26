Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 45 ($0.55).

Shares of FEN stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.52) on Thursday. Frenkel Topping Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 57 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Fraser bought 205,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,638 ($44.77) per share, with a total value of £7,488,495.58 ($9,215,475.73).

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

