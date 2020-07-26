Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

