FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.49 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,997.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 214.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

