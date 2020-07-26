Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.