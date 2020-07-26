Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 29th (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FMTX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 29th. Forma Therapeutics had issued 13,882,352 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $277,647,040 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Forma Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FMTX opened at $36.05 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

