FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.60, approximately 7,460 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

