FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.93.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 151,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 131,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

