FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

