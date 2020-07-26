FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE FCFS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

