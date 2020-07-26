First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.14, 540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.