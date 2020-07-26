First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.54, 19,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 51,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 59.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 125.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

