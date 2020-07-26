First National Financial (FN) to Release Earnings on Monday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.65 million during the quarter.

First National Financial stock opened at C$28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.06. First National Financial has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Stephen Smith bought 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,343,649 shares in the company, valued at C$216,857,954.97. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total value of C$100,011.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares in the company, valued at C$447,705,853.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $900,346.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

