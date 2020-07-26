First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.64, approximately 3,554,394 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,413,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

