First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.
In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
