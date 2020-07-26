First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

