FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of NAH stock opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. NAHL Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 129 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.29.
About NAHL Group
