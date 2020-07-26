FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NAH stock opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. NAHL Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 129 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.29.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.