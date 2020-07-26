Financial Survey: Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Equity Lifestyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 0 7 8 0 2.53 Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $168.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Equity Lifestyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Lifestyle Properties is more favorable than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Equity Lifestyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 15.59% 8.39% 2.37% Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.19% 17.88% 5.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and Equity Lifestyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.77 billion 12.03 $860.00 million $5.69 29.30 Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.04 billion 11.51 $279.14 million $2.09 31.37

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Lifestyle Properties. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

