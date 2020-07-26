Financial Review: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) vs. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lake Shore Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 14.38% 4.74% 0.65% Malvern Bancorp 19.16% 6.87% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.63 $4.09 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 1.85 $9.33 million $1.22 10.00

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

