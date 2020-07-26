Financial Contrast: Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Amerisafe (NYSE:AMSF)

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

89.8% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hartford Financial Services Group 8.33% 13.25% 2.92% Amerisafe 23.73% 19.78% 5.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Amerisafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.72 $2.09 billion $5.65 7.34 Amerisafe $370.37 million 3.31 $92.69 million $4.60 13.83

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and Amerisafe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Amerisafe 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Amerisafe has a consensus price target of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Volatility & Risk

Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Amerisafe on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

