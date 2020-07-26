Financial Analysis: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) vs. Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 1 7 10 0 2.50 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $103.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 5.90 $353.87 million $6.33 11.53 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 1.28 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 37.27% 14.40% 5.06% Tremont Mortgage Trust 54.00% 6.87% 2.32%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.