Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,440 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,220 ($15.01) to GBX 1,440 ($17.72) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,260 ($15.51) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($25.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061 ($25.36).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,088 ($25.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,654.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 20.29 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.