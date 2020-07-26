Ferguson’s (FERGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

