Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP Sells $683,250.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

