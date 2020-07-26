Exagen (XGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 million.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $11.37 on Friday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

