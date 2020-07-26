EVRAZ’s (EVRZF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRZF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRZF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.