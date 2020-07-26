Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,594,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 167,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

