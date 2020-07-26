Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

