Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.04.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

