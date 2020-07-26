Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

