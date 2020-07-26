Enova International (ENVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Enova International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENVA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Enova International has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

