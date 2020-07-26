Endeavour Silver Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.11 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$2.45 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

EDR opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.25 million and a P/E ratio of -15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.77.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

