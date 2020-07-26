Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

EDVMF opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

